Hamas: Palestinian Muslims, Christians United against Israeli Occupation

May 7 2017 / 1:16 pm
A file photo of a Hamas delegation, lead by Dr. Mahmoud al-Zahhar. (Photo: File)

Member of Hamas’s political bureau Mahmoud al-Zahhar has said that “Israel does not differentiate in its violations between the Palestinian Muslims and Christians,” affirming they are united in the face of the occupation, as reported by the Palestinian Information Center.

Zahhar made his remarks on Thursday during his visit, at the head of a delegation from the Hamas Change and Reform Parliamentary Bloc, to the Churches of the Orthodox and Catholic communities in the Gaza Strip.

The Hamas official reiterated his Movement’s keenness on providing security and stability for the Palestinian Christians in Gaza.

He said, “Such visits are aimed at consolidating the relations between the Muslims and Christians in Gaza and asserting their unity and steadfastness in defending their national cause.”

He stressed “the need to liberate the Islamic and Christian holy sites from the clutches of the occupation.”

(PIC, PC, Social Media)

