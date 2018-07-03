Hamas: Reconciliation Starts with Lifting PA Sanctions on Gaza (VIDEO)

Deputy Hamas leader in Gaza Khalil Al-Hayya said that the reconciliation efforts with rival faction Fatah can only begin after the latter lifts sanctions imposed on Gaza, Al-Resalah newspaper reported yesterday.

In an interview with the paper, he said that the sanctions imposed by the Palestinian Authority (PA), which is headed by Fatah, “represent a humanitarian and national crime”.

He also said that another condition to achieve a reconciliation is the agreement on holding a National Council that includes all the Palestinian parties.

On the other hand, other groups who fall under the influence of the corrupt and politically bankrupt Abbas/PA are also working against those who refuse to submit to their illegitimate authority, collaborating with the colonizing/occupying forces and imposing sanctions on Gaza — Palestine Video (@PalestineVideo) July 2, 2018

Al-Hayya called for Fatah to review its view about the reconciliation and to understand Hamas’ position regarding it.

He said:

“Fatah must recognize that it mistook reading Hamas’ position and it must meet the national demands that include lifting the sanctions imposed on Gaza.”

Opinion | By: Ramzy Baroud On March 13, while on his way to the besieged Gaza Strip, two 33-pounds bombs targeted the convoy of Palestinian Authority Prime Minister, Rami Hamdallah.https://t.co/X06Avhz5Lu — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) March 19, 2018

In April, Fatah suspended the reconciliation after the convoy of Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah was targeted in Gaza. It accused Hamas of orchestrating the attack.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)