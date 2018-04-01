Hamas Regrets Security Council Not Condemning Israel

Hamas regrets the failure of the UN Security Council to condemn Israeli violence against unarmed Palestinians, the group said Saturday.

The Palestinian resistance movement also condemned “U.S. positions that influenced barring UN resolutions in favor of Palestine.”

“The U.S. biased policy to the Israeli occupation will only provide cover for committing more crimes against innocent Palestinian civilians,” it said in a statement.

Hamas regrets Security Council not condemning Israeli Group says US support for Israeli will ‘provide cover for committing more crimes against innocent Palestinian civilians’https://t.co/V58xmVicGC pic.twitter.com/BiR2pEZZa2 — ANADOLU AGENCY (ENG) (@anadoluagency) April 1, 2018

And it asserted greater effort is needed to “strongly support the rights of the Palestinian people and thwart all policies supporting the Israeli occupation”.

The Security Council on Friday convened an emergency session at Kuwait’s request after 17 Palestinians were killed by the Israeli army during a peaceful protest in the Gaza Strip

UN chief @antonioguterres calls for investigation into deadly clashes along Israel-Gaza border; Security Council convenes emergency meeting. https://t.co/DCcuPfyHED pic.twitter.com/njIc34QS9E — UN News (@UN_News_Centre) March 31, 2018

During closed-door meetings, diplomats demanded a joint statement be issued by the Council, but they could not agree on language and decided to meet in an open session.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas declared a day of national mourning Saturday, according to the official WAFA news agency.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)