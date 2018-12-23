Hamas Rejects Abbas’s Plan to Dissolve Palestinian Parliament

Hamas, the Palestinian party that governs the besieged Gaza Strip, has rejected the decision of President Mahmoud Abbas to implement a court order and dissolve parliament.

The movement warned late on Saturday that the move to dismantle the Palestinian Legislative Council (PLC) and hold elections within six months would bring chaos and destroy the political system.

A statement by Hamas read:

“Abbas’ decision to dissolve the Palestinian Legislative Council has neither constitutional nor legal values. It is an invalid political decision because it is issued by an illegal body.”

Abbas’s announcement is the latest in a series of bitter splits between his Fatah party and Hamas, which began in 2007 after Hamas won a 2006 election and took over Gaza, which has been under an Israeli-Egyptian siege ever since.

Hamas called on the Palestinian people and other political factions to stop Abbas, whose party holds administrative control of parts of the occupied West Bank.

The movement also called on Egypt – which has been mediating between the two sides in a bid to end the Palestinian division – to block the efforts of Abbas.

#Palestinian Constitutional Court dissolved the Palestinian Legislative Council (PLC) which is paralyzed since 2007 after Hamas took over Gaza.

Abbas accused Hamas of blocking Egyptian efforts to restore Palestinian unity, a charge Hamas vehemently denies. He said the dissolution of parliament aims to pressure Hamas into accepting proposals for national reconciliation.

But Hamas blamed Abbas and said in its statement that he should have accepted an invitation extended by its leader Ismail Haniya, who last week affirmed his willingness to meet and discuss the internal Palestinian divide.

The movement insists that the PLC expires automatically when a new one is formed following general elections, and expressed its readiness to go through a parliamentary or presidential election.

