Hamas Reveals New Political Document, Accepts 1967 Borders without Recognizing Israel

Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal. (Photo: File)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The head of the political Beauru of Hamas, Khalid Meshal, has launched yesterday in a join-Doha-Gaza press conference, Hamas’s Political Document ‘General Principles and Policies.’

The 42-article document represents Hamas’s thought and political legacy for 30 years.

Hamas said in its document that it is “an Islamic Palestinian national liberation movement aimed at liberating Palestine and confronting the Zionist project,” indicating that Islam is a reference in its principles, objectives and means.

The movement renewed its rejection of all projects aimed at dismissing the refugee issue, stressing that “the right of return for Palestinian refugees is a natural right.”

It also stressed that it will not give us any part of historical Palestine, indicating that, “the establishment of a state on the lines of 1967 does not mean the recognition of the Zionist entity.”

Khaled Mashaal: Hamas shares the Muslim Brotherhood ideology, but it's a completely independent Palestinian organization. pic.twitter.com/N09SqGGxM4 — Hamas Movement (@HamasInfoEn) May 1, 2017

The document adopted a more national and pragmatic discourse as opposed to Hamas’ charter of 1987, which adopted a more religious discourse.

The document was released at a time Hamas is conducting internal elections to choose a new head for its Political Bureau, with Khalid Meshal, who led Hamas for nearly a decade and a half is expected to leave Hamas’ leadership.

(PalestineChronicle.com)