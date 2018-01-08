Hamas ‘Sincere’ About Internal Reconciliation, Says PFLP Leader

The Secretary General of the Palestinian Front for the Liberation of Palestinian (PFLP) has said that Hamas is “sincere” about the moves towards internal Palestinian reconciliation, Al-Resalah reported on Sunday. Ahmed Sa’adat pledged to offer whatever help he can give from the Israeli prison, where he has been held since 2003, to support the “faithful” efforts exerted by Hamas to achieve reconciliation.

The left-wing Palestinian MP called for Hamas to continue its efforts in support of reconciliation in order to end the damaging political split. In a letter sent from his “narrow cell” Sa’adat encouraged Hamas to do its best to take part in the meeting of the Palestinian National Council, “especially if it is held outside Palestine.”

The PFLP official added his congratulations to Hamas on its 30th anniversary, and hailed the major concessions made for reaching political reconciliation. He stressed that this is a Palestinian national issue and in everyone’s interest to end the division and mobilize Palestinian efforts to challenge the Israeli occupation.

Furthermore, Sa’adat said that the PFLP’s stance would remain in line with the “live” Palestinian resistance movements and in support of Palestinian reconciliation. He called for the Palestinian Authority to lift its sanction imposed on the people in the Gaza Strip.

Sa’adat’s letter was a response to a similar communication sent by Hamas official Hussam Badran, who congratulated him on the 50th anniversary of the PFLP and stressed that Hamas would continue making efforts to promote joint efforts for Palestine.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)