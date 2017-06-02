Hamas Thanks Lebanon For ‘Reinstating Palestinian Cause in Schools’

Badawi refugee camp in Lebanon. (IRIN/UN, file)

The Hamas Movement has sent a thank-you-letter to the Lebanese minister of education Marwan Hamadeh for his decision “to reintroduce the Palestinian question into a school curriculum” in the country, the Palestinian Information Centre has reported.

In remarks republished by the official website of Hamas, the Movement’s representative in Lebanon Ali Baraka stated that, “Lebanon’s educational and national obligations dictate that the Palestinian cause should remain present in its school curriculums.”

Baraka stressed that the Palestinian cause is a just national cause that concerns all the Arabs, Muslims and the world’s free people.

“Such curriculums play a pivotal role in educating the new generation on the Palestinian right and strengthening its national values,” he said.

(PIC, PC, Social Media)