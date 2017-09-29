Hamas Vows to Continue with Resistance

Hamas Vows to Continue with ResistanceSep 29 2017 / 12:01 am
Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, affirmed that resistance is a strategic choice and a legitimate right of the Palestinian people. Resistance will continue until the accomplishment of the Palestinian people’s goals, the Movement said.
In a statement on Thursday which marks the 17th anniversary of al-Aqsa Intifada (uprising), Hamas said the factors that led to the breakout of the uprising are still applicable and that the al-Aqsa Intifada has approved the failure of the settlement track. It called for trying to seriously establish an overall national project.
17 Years Ago, September 28th 2000.
The Second Intifada (Al-Aqsa's) Started ✌🏾#القدس #فلسطين #انتفاضة_الأقصى #ذكرى_الانتفاضة pic.twitter.com/Q2FrqWAoPM
— YaZaN (@YazanSalhi) September 28, 2017
Hamas opined that the Palestinian reconciliation and ending the internal division is the natural and necessary reaction in order to confront the Judaization of Occupied Jerusalem and the Israeli repeated violations against al-Aqsa Mosque.
The resistance movement called on the Palestinians to keep visiting and defending the holy shrine.
(PIC, PC, Social Media)