Hamas Warns Israel Of ‘Consequences’ If Electricity Supply Is Reduced

Gaza students are forced to rely on alternative lighting as electricity crisis surges. (Photo: File)

One day after an Israeli official announced in a BBC Arabic interview that Israel would be reducing its electricity supply to the Gaza Strip, the Hamas movement released a statement on Friday warning the Israeli government of unspecified “consequences,” should the reductions be implemented, Maan News Agency reported.

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) – the agency responsible for implementing the Israeli government’s policies in the occupied West Bank and besieged Gaza Strip – Yoav Mordechai said in an interview on Thursday that Israel plans on reducing its electricity supply to Gaza, which has been embroiled in a power and fuel crisis for months.

Hamas warns of Israel’s decision to cut electricity supply to Gaza https://t.co/aj4fK9udaV — n0n3m4 (@IanAnakLangitan) May 28, 2017

A COGAT spokesperson stated that the reductions were being made upon request of the Fatah-led Palestinian Authority (PA), which governs the occupied West Bank, though it remained unclear when Israel would begin lowering the electricity supply.

The UN has warned that the Gaza Strip would become uninhabitable for residents by 2020, pointing to the devastation of war and nearly a decade of Israel’s blockade.

(Maan, PC, Social Media)