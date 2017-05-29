Hamas Warns Israel Of ‘Consequences’ If Electricity Supply Is Reduced

May 29 2017 / 4:20 pm
Gaza students are forced to rely on alternative lighting as electricity crisis surges. (Photo: File)

One day after an Israeli official announced in a BBC Arabic interview that Israel would be reducing its electricity supply to the Gaza Strip, the Hamas movement released a statement on Friday warning the Israeli government of unspecified “consequences,” should the reductions be implemented, Maan News Agency reported.

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) – the agency responsible for implementing the Israeli government’s policies in the occupied West Bank and besieged Gaza Strip – Yoav Mordechai said in an interview on Thursday that Israel plans on reducing its electricity supply to Gaza, which has been embroiled in a power and fuel crisis for months.

A COGAT spokesperson stated that the reductions were being made upon request of the Fatah-led Palestinian Authority (PA), which governs the occupied West Bank, though it remained unclear when Israel would begin lowering the electricity supply.

The UN has warned that the Gaza Strip would become uninhabitable for residents by 2020, pointing to the devastation of war and nearly a decade of Israel’s blockade.

(Maan, PC, Social Media)

image_pdfimage_print
Posted by on May 29 2017 . Filed under News, The Free Zone . You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 . You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Comment

Please insert the correct number.

Support Palestine Chronicle
Support Palestine Chronicle
"The Palestine Chronicle is a beacon. History, witness, analysis and ways forward are here, written with authority and humanity. Long may it publish." — John Pilger.
Subscribe to Newsletter
Enter your email address to subscribe to our mailing list.
Email:
I Remember My Name
My Father Was A Freedom Fighter
separator
Being Palestinian
Disclaimer RSS Feed Contact us Donation Popup
© Copyright 1999-2017 PalestineChronicle.com. All rights reserved
Powered By MediaSeniors