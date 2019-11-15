Harvard Students Stage Walkout during Israeli Envoy Talk (VIDEO)

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon was left shocked as at least a hundred students staged a walkout during a talk he was about to give at the US’ Harvard Law School on Wednesday.

Just as Danon was due to start his talk on “The Legal Strategy of Israeli Settlements” in occupied Palestine students who had filled the lecture theatre stood up, lifted placards reading “Settlements are a war crime” and walked out of the room in silence.

Harvard Law students walked out on Israeli ambassador giving a lecture on Israeli settlements. Students held up signs saying "settlements are a war crime"#FreePalestine #warcrime #IsraeliCrimes #GazaUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/LbhK7nZrkA — The New Turkey (@TheNewTurkey) November 15, 2019

The gesture reportedly made a significant impact on Danon as he was heard muttering “I remember doing this in kindergarten” while the auditorium emptied. He was then left to continue with his speech to the few audience members who remained.

The impact of the incident, however, resulted in a spark of awareness on the issue and made a huge impression.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)