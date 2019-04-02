Harvard Undergrad Council to Fund Pro-Palestine Event

Harvard University’s Undergraduate Council (UC) voted to allocate the Palestine Solidarity Committee (PSC) $2,050 to host Israeli Apartheid Week (IAW) at Sunday’s general meeting.

According to student newspaper the Crimson,

“The bill to fund IAW passed 21-13-4 and drew money from the UC’s Grant for an Open Harvard College, which subsidizes student initiatives that address one of the UC’s indicated ‘compelling interests’.”

The Undergraduate Council voted to allocate the Palestine Solidarity Committee $2,050 to host Israeli Apartheid Week at Sunday’s general meeting. https://t.co/a0xkZrjenW — The Harvard Crimson (@thecrimson) April 1, 2019

The report stated that,

“The PSC planned much of the programming of Harvard’s event, which began on March 30 and runs until April 4, including Palestinian speakers, a student panel, an unveiling of a physical Wall of Resistance, and a movie screening”.

The Crimson reported that “dozens of students who supported and opposed the Council’s funding of the event attended Sunday’s meeting.”

