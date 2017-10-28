Head of Gaza Security Forces Injured in Explosion Targeting His Vehicle

Oct 28 2017 / 6:00 pm
Major Tawfiq Abu Naim, head of security forces in Gaza. (Photo via Alreesala)

Head of the Gaza Strip’s security forces Major Tawfiq Abu Naim was injured on Friday after an explosion reportedly targeted his vehicle in the central Gaza Strip.

Official sources in Gaza told Ma’an that the explosion occurred after the Abu Naim left the Abu al-Hassan mosque where he was performing Friday prayers.

Sources added that several Palestinians were injured in the explosion and were transferred to a hospital for treatment.

Abu Naim is a former prisoner who was released in the 2011 Gilad Shalit prisoner exchange deal between Hamas and Israel.

Details regarding the nature of the explosive device and whether the explosion was a targeted attack remained unclear.

(Maan, PC, Social Media)

