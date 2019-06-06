Health Condition of Palestinian Prisoner al-Awiwi Becomes Critical

The health condition of Palestinian detainee Hasan al-Awiwi, who has been on an open-ended hunger strike for 66 days to protest his administrative detention without charge or trial in Israeli jails, has reached a very critical stage, said the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS).

PPS said in statement prisoner al-Awiwi was transferred to Barzilai Medical Center in southern Israel after his health severally deteriorated following 66 days of hunger strike.

Ewaiwi, a Palestinian father of three from Hebron (Al-Khalil) area, began his hunger strike on April 2, 2018, to protest his administrate detention.

Israel’s widely condemned policy of administrative detention allows detention of Palestinians without charge or trial for renewable intervals usually ranging between three and six months based on undisclosed evidence that even a detainee’s lawyer is barred from viewing.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)