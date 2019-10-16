Health of Palestinian-Jordanian Prisoner Deteriorating

The health of Jordanian-Palestinian detainee in Israel, Heba al-Labadi, who has been on hunger strike for 23 days in protest against her administrative detention, has deteriorated, the Detainees and Ex-Detainees Commission said today.

The commission’s attorney, who visited Labadi yesterday at her Jalama prison cell, said that the detainee has lost weight and is suffering from difficulty in speech, dizziness, irregular heartbeat and difficulty in breathing.

Detention without charge and abuse of Heba Al Labadi is a violation of humanitarian laws https://t.co/M1Cf8ulHvu — Abrar Khan (@khanabrar643) October 15, 2019

She added that Labadi insists on not going to any of the prison clinics or to take any salt supplements.

The attorney explained that Labadi is placed in a narrow, dark and humid cell with insects and four cameras watching her.

The Prisoners Commission warned against further deterioration in Labadi’s health as a result of the way she is treated in prison.

Take action‼️

Write to tortured Palestinian Heba Al Labadi who is now on 18 days hunger strike protesting against administrative detention, held without charge or trial#GroupPalestine#قروب_فلسطينيhttps://t.co/3WJLXzb6fK — 🖤✦ Ᾰ ღ ✦___🍃🕊 (@Betelgeuse100) October 11, 2019

Labadi, who is a Jordanian citizen, was arrested on August 20 at al-Karama/King Hussein/Allenby crossing with the West Bank when she was on her way to attend a wedding of a relative in Yabad town in the north of the West Bank.

In addition to Labadi, five Palestinians held in Israeli jails are currently on hunger strike demanding an end to their endless administrative detention without charge or trial, the longest is Ahmed Ghannam who has been on hunger strike for 95 consecutive days.

#Palestine Ahmed Ghannam(42 y/o) has been on hunger-strike for 93 days against his imprisonment without charge or trial by Israel's occupation forces' military court. #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/ps0dU1Ts5K — noor (@no_huse) October 14, 2019

Administrative detainees believe their incarceration is without merit and the only way to get Israel to stop renewing it is by going on hunger strike.

There are currently over 450 Palestinians held in administrative detention in Israeli prisons.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)