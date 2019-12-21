Health of Palestinian Prisoner In Hunger Strike Deteriorating

Palestinian administrative detainee in Israel, Ahmad Zahran, has been today on 90 days of hunger strike demanding an end to his incarceration without charge or trial and based on secret evidence, according to the Palestinian Prisoners’ Commission.

Commission spokesman Hasan Abed Rabbo told WAFA that Zahran was transported to hospital last week in serious health condition and has lost 30 kilograms of his weight.

An Israeli military court was supposed to consider Zahran’s case on Thursday, but postponed it until Monday despite his deteriorating condition, said Abed Rabbo.

Zahran, 42, from the Ramallah-district village of Deir Abu Mishaal, was detained in March. He has served a total of 15 years in prison for resisting the Israeli occupation. He is a father of four children.

