Health Services in Gaza at Stake Due to Severe Lack of Fuel

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza has warned that its health services are at stake due to the severe lack of fuel in the besieged coastal enclave, Felesteen.ps reported yesterday.

The ministry’s spokesman Ashraf Al-Qidra said:

“The ministry warns that some of its services will stop within days due to the fuel crisis.”

An antibiotic-resistant superbug is spreading in occupied Gaza, where the Israeli blockade has made it difficult for hospitals to obtain antibiotics, water, power, and fuel, all necessary health tools for doctors struggling to work under constant threat. https://t.co/94klZoShhB pic.twitter.com/5ntL7zBo4s — The IMEU (@theIMEU) January 2, 2019

Al-Qidra said that the Ministry of Health is facing a fuel crisis “in spite of the austerity measures it has been adopting regarding the use of power.”

Gaza health services to stop over fuel crisis: Ministry https://t.co/jIVyVsGpAF pic.twitter.com/JxlhPtZ0EC — ANADOLU AGENCY (ENG) (@anadoluagency) January 2, 2019

Like all other ministries, the health ministry in Gaza has been suffering from several crises as a result of Israel’s 11-year siege on the Strip and the Palestinian Authority’ refusal to pay administrative fees and electricity costs for the Gaza Strip.

