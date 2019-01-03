Health Services in Gaza at Stake Due to Severe Lack of Fuel

Gaza health services are at stake due to the severe lack of fuel. (Photo: ActiveStills.org)

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza has warned that its health services are at stake due to the severe lack of fuel in the besieged coastal enclave, Felesteen.ps reported yesterday.

The ministry’s spokesman Ashraf Al-Qidra said:

“The ministry warns that some of its services will stop within days due to the fuel crisis.”

Al-Qidra said that the Ministry of Health is facing a fuel crisis “in spite of the austerity measures it has been adopting regarding the use of power.”

Like all other ministries, the health ministry in Gaza has been suffering from several crises as a result of Israel’s 11-year siege on the Strip and the Palestinian Authority’ refusal to pay administrative fees and electricity costs for the Gaza Strip.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

