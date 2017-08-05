Palestine Chronicle Fundraising Appeal

The Palestine Chronicle provides honest and accurate reporting and commentary on the Palestinian people's struggle for freedom and human rights. Our team includes local writers and reporters on the ground who are not only reporting on, but living the struggle themselves. With multilingual platforms and many writers and intellectuals on board, the knowledge provided by the Chronicle is unique and unmatched.

Please consider a making a donation to support our work.

$20,000
$11,260 Raised
56% Funded

Hebron: Israeli Forces Suppress Protest against Construction of Military Watchtower

Aug 5 2017 / 8:45 pm
Israeli occupation soldiers patrol an open-air market in Hebron - Al-Khalil. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons, file)

Israeli forces suppressed a sit-in on Friday organised by Palestinians in the south of Hebron (Al-Khalil) in the occupied West Bank in order to protest Israel’s construction of an army watchtower near the village of Dura.

Last week, reports emerged that Israeli forces had declared the Kharsa Triangle — an area of land south of Dura village — a closed military zone, and had forbidden Palestinians from entering the area.

Israeli bulldozers began leveling lands in the cordoned area, in what locals told Ma’an was preparations for the construction of an Israeli military watchtower. The Israeli army had also confiscated local Palestinian lands near the triangle in order to begin the construction, locals said.

The sit-in on Friday was launched by the National Campaign to lift the siege in Hebron in protest of the Israeli army’s new activities in the area that are expected to severely obstruct the movement of Palestinians.

Local sources told Ma’an that protesters performed Friday prayers near the site. However, following the prayers, Israeli forces prohibited protesters from gathering together for the sit-in, and began shooting sound bombs, and tear gas canisters at the Palestinians.

Locals also said that Palestinian worshippers were assaulted during the incident.

Clashes then erupted with Israeli forces, according to locals, causing many Palestinians and journalists to suffer from tear gas inhalation.

Palestinians in Hebron commonly face Israeli army and settler takeovers of their lands and properties.

(Maan, PC, Social Media)

image_pdfimage_print
Posted by on Aug 5 2017 . Filed under News, slider, The Free Zone, Videos . You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 . You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Comment

Please insert the correct number.


Support Palestine Chronicle
Support Palestine Chronicle
"The Palestine Chronicle is a beacon. History, witness, analysis and ways forward are here, written with authority and humanity. Long may it publish." — John Pilger.
Subscribe to Newsletter
Enter your email address to subscribe to our mailing list.
Email:
I Remember My Name
My Father Was A Freedom Fighter
separator
Being Palestinian
Disclaimer RSS Feed Contact us Donation Popup
© Copyright 1999-2017 PalestineChronicle.com. All rights reserved
Powered By MediaSeniors