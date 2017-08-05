Hebron: Israeli Forces Suppress Protest against Construction of Military Watchtower

Israeli occupation soldiers patrol an open-air market in Hebron - Al-Khalil. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons, file)

Israeli forces suppressed a sit-in on Friday organised by Palestinians in the south of Hebron (Al-Khalil) in the occupied West Bank in order to protest Israel’s construction of an army watchtower near the village of Dura.

Last week, reports emerged that Israeli forces had declared the Kharsa Triangle — an area of land south of Dura village — a closed military zone, and had forbidden Palestinians from entering the area.

Israeli bulldozers began leveling lands in the cordoned area, in what locals told Ma’an was preparations for the construction of an Israeli military watchtower. The Israeli army had also confiscated local Palestinian lands near the triangle in order to begin the construction, locals said.

A march in Hebron to protest the construction of a military tower for Israeli occupation on Palestinian landpic.twitter.com/PSy7fAeYxa — Ali Hussein (@Alihussein_2) August 4, 2017

The sit-in on Friday was launched by the National Campaign to lift the siege in Hebron in protest of the Israeli army’s new activities in the area that are expected to severely obstruct the movement of Palestinians.

Local sources told Ma’an that protesters performed Friday prayers near the site. However, following the prayers, Israeli forces prohibited protesters from gathering together for the sit-in, and began shooting sound bombs, and tear gas canisters at the Palestinians.

Locals also said that Palestinian worshippers were assaulted during the incident.

Clashes then erupted with Israeli forces, according to locals, causing many Palestinians and journalists to suffer from tear gas inhalation.

Palestinians in Hebron commonly face Israeli army and settler takeovers of their lands and properties.

(Maan, PC, Social Media)