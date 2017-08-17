Hebron: Israeli Occupation Forces Confiscate 47 Dunums of Land

Aug 17 2017 / 6:17 pm
Israel has recently stepped up land confiscation in the occupied West Bank. (Photo: File)

Israeli authorities confiscated at least 47 dunams (12 acres) of lands in al-Thahiryeh village, south of Hebron city, in the southern occupied West Bank for alleged military purposes, locals told Ma’an on Wednesday.

Al-Thahiryeh mayor Ratib al-Sabber told Ma’an that locals were surprised last Sunday when an Israeli confiscation order was put up on the entrance of the Mitar checkpoint in the southern part of al-Thahiryeh, close to the lands that were confiscated. The order stated that the land would be used for Israeli army purposes.

The lands, he added, belonged to the Abu Allah family, who are residents of al-Thahiryeh.

Al-Sabber told Ma’an that a verbal agreement had been previously made between Palestinians and Israeli officials that the confiscated lands would be used as a parking lot for Palestinians who cross the checkpoint into the Israeli city of Beersheba for work. However, the agreement was never implemented, he said.

The Abu Allah family had filed an appeal against the confiscation order, al-Sabber added.

(Maan, PC, Social Media)

image_pdfimage_print
Posted by on Aug 17 2017 . Filed under News, The Free Zone . You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 . You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Comment

Please insert the correct number.


Support Palestine Chronicle
Support Palestine Chronicle
"The Palestine Chronicle is a beacon. History, witness, analysis and ways forward are here, written with authority and humanity. Long may it publish." — John Pilger.
Subscribe to Newsletter
Enter your email address to subscribe to our mailing list.
Email:
I Remember My Name
My Father Was A Freedom Fighter
separator
Being Palestinian
Disclaimer RSS Feed Contact us Donation Popup
© Copyright 1999-2017 PalestineChronicle.com. All rights reserved
Powered By MediaSeniors