Hebron: Palestinian Man Shot, Critically Injured by Israeli Soldiers (VIDEOS)

Israeli forces shot and injured a Palestinian for allegedly attempting to carry out a stabbing attack in the illegal Israeli settlement of Kiryat Arba near Hebron City (Al-Khalil) in the southern occupied West Bank, on Friday afternoon.

Hebrew-language news outlets reported that Israeli forces opened fire at a Palestinian who attempted to carry out a stabbing attack; no injuries were reported among Israelis.

ISMPalestine "***Breaking*** #Palestinian shot in Hebron

30 yr old Palestinian man shot this afternoon at entrance to illegal settlement #GivatHaavot in the Palestinian city of #Hebron. Locals named the man as Sfwan Ghazi Skafi

A #settler took the 1s… pic.twitter.com/agAh8vDHnK" — Richard Hardigan (@RichardHardigan) January 11, 2019

The Palestinian Ministry of Health identified the injured Palestinian as Ghazi Skafi, 35.

Locals told Ma’an that they heard shots fired near Kiryat Arba before seeing a Palestinian on the ground; Israeli forces then covered him.

The Palestinian Civil Liaison said that Skafi was shot and injured in the abdomen and legs; he was then transferred to the Israeli Shaare Tzedek Hospital for treatment.

Ministry of health have not confirmed death of young man in Hebron, but say he is badly injured — ❣︎༻🖤🌸✦ Ᾰฑฑ༈℮ ✦🌸🖤༺❣︎ (@Betelgeuse100) January 11, 2019

Israeli forces have detained scores of Palestinians, many of them minors, for allegedly being in possession of knives following a spate of alleged and actual small-scale knife attacks by Palestinians that surged in the fall of 2015.

Hebron, in particular, grew as the epicenter of upheaval, with a number of Palestinians having been shot while being detained at military checkpoints in the area.

Eyewitnesses have also said in a number of cases that Israeli security forces planted knives on slain or imprisoned Palestinians to claim that they were acting in self-defense during a stabbing attack.

