Hebron: Palestinian Man Shot, Critically Injured by Israeli Soldiers (VIDEOS)

Ghazi Skafi, 35, was shot and critically injured by Israeli forces in Hebron (AL-Khalil). (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli forces shot and injured a Palestinian for allegedly attempting to carry out a stabbing attack in the illegal Israeli settlement of Kiryat Arba near Hebron City (Al-Khalil) in the southern occupied West Bank, on Friday afternoon.

Hebrew-language news outlets reported that Israeli forces opened fire at a Palestinian who attempted to carry out a stabbing attack; no injuries were reported among Israelis.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health identified the injured Palestinian as Ghazi Skafi, 35.

Locals told Ma’an that they heard shots fired near Kiryat Arba before seeing a Palestinian on the ground; Israeli forces then covered him.

The Palestinian Civil Liaison said that Skafi was shot and injured in the abdomen and legs; he was then transferred to the Israeli Shaare Tzedek Hospital for treatment.

Israeli forces have detained scores of Palestinians, many of them minors, for allegedly being in possession of knives following a spate of alleged and actual small-scale knife attacks by Palestinians that surged in the fall of 2015.

Hebron, in particular, grew as the epicenter of upheaval, with a number of Palestinians having been shot while being detained at military checkpoints in the area.

Eyewitnesses have also said in a number of cases that Israeli security forces planted knives on slain or imprisoned Palestinians to claim that they were acting in self-defense during a stabbing attack.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

