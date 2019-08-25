Hezbollah: Two Israeli Drones Crash in Lebanon

An Israeli drone went down and another exploded in southern Lebanon early Sunday, an official with Lebanese group Hezbollah said, Anadolu Agency reported.

One drone crashed over the Moawwad neighborhood in southern Lebanon after midnight and its debris were taken to a safe place by Hezbollah members, Lebanese channel LBC1 said, citing the official, who was unnamed.

Another drone exploded in the same area, the official said.

There was no comment from Israel on the report.

The incident came hours after Israel announced it carried out airstrikes in Syria against what it said positions of an Iran-aligned group in the war-torn country.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)