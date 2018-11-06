Hollywood Stars Raise Record $60m for Israeli Army

Hollywood celebrities raised a record-breaking $60 million for the Israeli military at the Friends of the Israel Defence Forces (FIDF) annual gala last week.

This year’s sold-out Western Region event at the Beverly Hilton Hotel welcomed more than 1,200 supporters of Israel, including prominent actors and singers like Ashton Kutcher, Pharrell Williams, Gerard Butler, and Katharine McPhee.

Hollywood raised 60 MILLION this weekend for the IDF to keep doing this BS. Maybe ask @Pharrell why he likes APARTHEID so much, does it make him "happy"? https://t.co/U7jfewpeIY — Cassandra Tells You So (@MissAbsinthe) November 6, 2018

FIDF National Board Member and Chairman of the event, Haim Saban, said:

“We are thrilled that so many members of our community, including major Hollywood figures, are coming together to help us support the brave men and women of the [Israeli army]. Standing behind these heroes is one of the greatest honors in my life.”

The event featured a programme that told the 70-year history of Israel through the accounts of soldiers and the military’s various campaigns against the Palestinians.

Hollywood Raises $60 Million to Support the IDF – Israel Today https://t.co/kMCg7TOzSa pic.twitter.com/LzDuZkzFWh — Steve Martin (@lovinghispeople) November 5, 2018

It also included several contributions from former and current Israeli soldiers.

Last year, FIDF raised $53.8 million at the same event; contributions have been increasing annually for the past three years. In 2015 the gala raised $31 million, half of this year’s total.

Last month, the FIDF’s New York event raised $32 million for members of Israel’s occupation forces, attended by many of the city’s most prominent business people and philanthropists.

While Hollywood raised 60 MILLION this past Saturday for the IDF at the annual Saban fundraiser. It was 6 million last year. AIPAC owns DC and Hollywood, good times. https://t.co/CegThUJt7N — Cassandra Tells You So (@MissAbsinthe) November 5, 2018

Among the biggest donors to the gala were Or Lachayal – an organization which works to “strengthen the Jewish identity of the Israeli army” – which pledged $2.5 million and Nefesh B’Nefesh – which promotes Jewish immigration to Israel – which pledged $1.3 million.

Support for the army from US organizations and the US government has been a cornerstone of Israel’s ability to continue its ongoing occupation of the West Bank and Gaza Strip. In October, the largest ever US military aid package to Israel – worth $38 billion over a ten year period – entered into force.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)