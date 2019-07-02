Hundreds Attend Funeral of Palestinian Killed by Israel in Jerusalem (VIDEOS)

July 2, 2019 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Mohammad Samir Obeid, 20, was killed by Israeli forces in occupied East Jerusalem. (Photo: via Social Media)

A Palestinian man who was killed by Israeli police during clashes in occupied East Jerusalem last week was laid to rest on Monday after his body was released to his family.

Authorities had held the body of 20-year-old Mohammad Obeid since he was fatally shot last Thursday.

The shooting sparked three consecutive nights of clashes between Israeli security forces and residents in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiya.

Over 1,000 mourners attended Obeid’s funeral, after which Palestinian protesters clashed again with police.

Residents say Obeid was shot during a protest by Palestinian residents of Issawiya against police violence. Police said Obeid threw fireworks at officers.

During the clashes that killed Obeid, six people were arrested and four other Palestinians were injured.

Two Israeli police injured in clashes.

A mourning tent was set up immediately after Obeid was killed, which Israeli forces raided a mourning tent and confiscated posters of him.

Tensions in the area have soured since Obeid’s death. Protests against the incident were held on Friday, in which 80 demonstrators suffered light injuries.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in the 1967 Six-Day War. It later annexed east Jerusalem in a move never recognized by the international community.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)

