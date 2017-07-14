Hundreds Mourn Death of Teenager Killed by Israeli Forces

Hamamda's father leads the funeral procession as friends, family and supporters lay to teen to rest. (Photo: via Maan)

Hundreds of Palestinians gathered on Friday in the Bethlehem area in the southern occupied West Bank to mourn 18-year-old Baraa Hamamda, who was killed earlier in the day during an Israeli army raid in the al-Duheisha refugee camp.

Crowds carried Hamamda’s body from the Beit Jala governmental hospital, after it was determined that Hamamda had been shot in the upper chest, to al-Duheisha, where his family bid their final farewells.

Following noon prayers, a funeral procession took place from the al-Duheisha mosque to the Shuhada cemetery in the neighboring village of Artas, where Hamamda was buried.

Israeli forces have killed 3 residents of West Bank refugee camps in last two days: Aws Salameh (17), Saad Salah (20), Baraa Hamamda (18). pic.twitter.com/cUo0gEkwXn — Ben White (@benabyad) July 14, 2017

The teenager succumbed in the hospital to wounds sustained in his upper body when Israeli forces raided the refugee camp on Friday morning seeking to detain two residents and fired live bullets, tear gas, and stun grenades at al-Duheisha residents out protesting the raid.

Locals said that Hamamda had been preparing to enter his last year in high school in the fall.

Father says goodbye to his son martyr Baraa Hamamda murdered by Israeli occupation at Deheisha Refugee Camp, today pic.twitter.com/z41l5nW6LV — Palestine Video (@PalestineVideo) July 14, 2017

Hamamda’s death came as three Palestinian citizens of Israel and two Israeli police officers, also Palestinians with Israeli citizenship, were killed in occupied East Jerusalem on Friday morning, after carrying out a shooting attack in the Old City, raising the toll of Palestinians killed by Israelis in 2017 to 43.

According to Ma’an documentation, 18 of these slain Palestinians were younger than 20 years old at the time of their deaths, and 14 were killed during army raids or clashes.

(Maan, PC, Social Media)