Palestine Chronicle Fundraising Appeal

The Palestine Chronicle provides honest and accurate reporting and commentary on the Palestinian people's struggle for freedom and human rights. Our team includes local writers and reporters on the ground who are not only reporting on, but living the struggle themselves. With multilingual platforms and many writers and intellectuals on board, the knowledge provided by the Chronicle is unique and unmatched.

Please consider a making a donation to support our work.

$20,000
$8,154 Raised
40% Funded

Hundreds Mourn Death of Teenager Killed by Israeli Forces

Jul 14 2017 / 6:02 pm
Hamamda's father leads the funeral procession as friends, family and supporters lay to teen to rest. (Photo: via Maan)

Hundreds of Palestinians gathered on Friday in the Bethlehem area in the southern occupied West Bank to mourn 18-year-old Baraa Hamamda, who was killed earlier in the day during an Israeli army raid in the al-Duheisha refugee camp.

Crowds carried Hamamda’s body from the Beit Jala governmental hospital, after it was determined that Hamamda had been shot in the upper chest, to al-Duheisha, where his family bid their final farewells.

Following noon prayers, a funeral procession took place from the al-Duheisha mosque to the Shuhada cemetery in the neighboring village of Artas, where Hamamda was buried.

The teenager succumbed in the hospital to wounds sustained in his upper body when Israeli forces raided the refugee camp on Friday morning seeking to detain two residents and fired live bullets, tear gas, and stun grenades at al-Duheisha residents out protesting the raid.

Locals said that Hamamda had been preparing to enter his last year in high school in the fall.

Hamamda’s death came as three Palestinian citizens of Israel and two Israeli police officers, also Palestinians with Israeli citizenship, were killed in occupied East Jerusalem on Friday morning, after carrying out a shooting attack in the Old City, raising the toll of Palestinians killed by Israelis in 2017 to 43.

According to Ma’an documentation, 18 of these slain Palestinians were younger than 20 years old at the time of their deaths, and 14 were killed during army raids or clashes.

(Maan, PC, Social Media)

image_pdfimage_print
Posted by on Jul 14 2017 . Filed under News, slider, The Free Zone . You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 . You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Comment

Please insert the correct number.


Support Palestine Chronicle
Support Palestine Chronicle
"The Palestine Chronicle is a beacon. History, witness, analysis and ways forward are here, written with authority and humanity. Long may it publish." — John Pilger.
Subscribe to Newsletter
Enter your email address to subscribe to our mailing list.
Email:
I Remember My Name
My Father Was A Freedom Fighter
separator
Being Palestinian
Disclaimer RSS Feed Contact us Donation Popup
© Copyright 1999-2017 PalestineChronicle.com. All rights reserved
Powered By MediaSeniors