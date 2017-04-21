Hundreds of Israeli Settlers Invade Palestinian Village, Perform Religious Rituals

Apr 21 2017 / 6:36 pm
Flood lights and portable toilets are set up for Israeli settlers to perform rituals in the Palestinian village by night. (Photo: Maan)

Hundreds of Israeli settlers, escorted by armed Israeli forces, raided the Palestinian village of Kifl Haris in the central occupied West Bank Salfit district, where they performed religious rituals throughout the day and into Thursday evening.

Israeli army forces installed checkpoints at the entrance of the town around noon, preventing Palestinian traffic from passing through the town.

Residents of Kifl Haris have been living under continuous tension due to Israeli settlers’ raids to a number of tombs exist in the village, which Palestinians in the area believe to be the graves of Muslim prophet Dhul-Kifl, the Sufi saint Dhul-Nun, and another shrine built by 12-century Sultan Saladin.

Israeli Settlers have been taking advantage of their religious holy days to invade a number of Palestinian towns in villages, including Hebron, Ramallah and Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

Settlers who visit the tombs of Kifl Haris to pray often actively disrupt Palestinian residents and damage property.

(Maan, PC, Social Media)

image_pdfimage_print
Posted by on Apr 21 2017 . Filed under News, slider . You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 . You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Comment

Please insert the correct number.

Support Palestine Chronicle
Support Palestine Chronicle
"The Palestine Chronicle is a beacon. History, witness, analysis and ways forward are here, written with authority and humanity. Long may it publish." — John Pilger.
Subscribe to Newsletter
Enter your email address to subscribe to our mailing list.
Email:
I Remember My Name
My Father Was A Freedom Fighter
separator
Being Palestinian
Disclaimer RSS Feed Contact us Donation Popup
© Copyright 1999-2017 PalestineChronicle.com. All rights reserved
Powered By MediaSeniors