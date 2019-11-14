Hundreds of Jewish Settlers Raid Al-Aqsa Mosque

Protected by the Israeli police, 244 Israelis today raided Al-Aqsa Mosque, the Palestinian Ministry of Religious Endowment said.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, 99 settlers, 97 students from religious schools, 40 government employees and eight intelligence officers raided the holy site.

140 extremist Israeli Jewish settlers and 97 students raid the courtyards of Al Aqsa Mosque this morning pic.twitter.com/psiRSXf43b — Palestine Post 24 (@PalestinePost24) November 14, 2019

The statement also said that the settlers performed Talmudic rituals and carried out provocative actions before leaving the mosque from Chain Gate.

Israeli settlers raid Al-Aqsa Mosque on a daily bases and perform Talmudic rituals inside its Yards, while occupation forces limit access to Muslim worshippers during these times.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)