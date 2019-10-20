Hundreds of Jewish settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque amid Tension (VIDEOS)

Hundreds of Jewish settlers forced their way into Jerusalem’s flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound again on Sunday to mark the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, according to a Palestinian source.

“Around 653 settlers backed by Israeli police stormed the Al-Aqsa compound since early morning,” the source with the Religious Endowments Authority, a Jordan-run agency responsible for overseeing the city’s Muslim and Christian holy sites, said.

Fanatic Israeli settlers performed Talmudic rituals in front of one of al-Aqsa Mosque gates, escorted by Israeli occupation forces who banned Palestinian worshippers from entering into the sacred compound in occupied #Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/71UJC2GDBO — Palestine Live (@pallive_en) October 20, 2019

The incursions have caused friction between Muslim worshippers and Israeli forces near the flashpoint compound.

According to local residents, Israeli police assaulted worshippers performing prayers near one of the compound’s gates after being banned from entering the site.

Former Israeli Shin Bet chief Avi Dichter was among the extremist Israeli settlers who stormed al-Aqsa Mosque early this morning. pic.twitter.com/brSggqnYrR — Palestine Live (@pallive_en) October 20, 2019

Settlers are celebrating Sukkot, a week-long holiday, which will end Sunday.

For Muslims, Al-Aqsa represents the world’s third holiest site. Jews, for their part, refer to the area as the “Temple Mount,” claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Hundreds of Israeli, illegal settlers are allowed into al-Aqsa Mosque yards every day, while these Palestinians, the owner of the land, are forcibly banned from visiting the holy place.#Palestine pic.twitter.com/IAgx61pUWZ — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) October 20, 2019

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, in which the Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Middle East War. It formally annexed the entire city in 1980, claiming it as its capital – a move never recognized by the international community.

