Hundreds of Thousands in Gaza Commemorate Arafat’s Death Anniversary

Nov 11 2017 / 7:18 pm
Arafat delivering his famous 1974 speech at the UN. (Photo: File)

Hundreds of thousands of people waving the yellow Fatah flag gathered on Saturday in Gaza City to commemorate the 13th anniversary of the death of Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat.

Thousands of Gazans started reserving spaces in the Gaza City square, anticipating the event planned for midday Saturday with the participation of representatives of all the Palestinian factions.

Arafat died at a Paris hospital on November 11, 2004 after he was rushed there following a serious deterioration in his health.

The Palestinian leader and founder of Fatah movement was under siege by Israel’s military in his Ramallah headquarters.

Palestinians have accused Israel of poisoning Arafat after a team of Swiss forensic experts found traces of the highly poisonous polonium radioactive material on his body.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

