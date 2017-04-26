Hunger Strike Day 8: Abbas in Kuwait Meeting Arab Singer

Kuwaiti singer Ahlam meets Palestinian President Abbas as prisoners endure their 8th day on hunger strike in Israeli jails on 24 April 2017. (Photo: Ahlam, Twitter)

On the eighth day of the Palestinian prisoners’ hunger strike Palestinian Authority (PA) Mahmoud Abbas met with the famous female singer Ahlam Al-Shamsi in Kuwait, Safa news agency reported yesterday.

This is the second time in three months that the pair have met in what social media activists have called Abbas’ blatant disregard for the suffering of Palestinian prisoners.

In a sarcastic mode, one of the activists wrote on Facebook: “It seems that Abbas wanted to listen to Ahlam singing the song of Freedom.”

Another activist wrote that Abbas expressed his admiration of Ahlam during the meeting, while a third one wrote: “The meeting was an intentional provocation to the Palestinian people and their prisoners.”

Others went on to remind Abbas that his people are besieged in Gaza with stifling power cuts while he’s busy meeting stars.

In February, Abbas met with Ahlam and a number of other singers in Lebanon.

The official Palestinian media, which covered Abbas’ visit to Kuwait, did not report on his meeting with Ahlam, however she posted pictures of them on her social media channels.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)