ICC Prosecutor Rejects Allegation of Anti-Israel Bias

The Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Fatou Bensouda, has rejected Israeli Israeli allegation that she is siding with the Palestinians with regard to a probe into alleged war crimes in the occupied Palestinian territories, Al-Watan Voice reported on Sunday.

Bensouda explained:

“The ICC works on the principle of personal responsibility for crimes. It does not deal with conflicts among states.”

The Prosecutor has asked ICC judges for a ruling about jurisdiction in this matter within 120 days. The deadline is flexible either way, she added.

“No accusations have been made yet against any Israeli or Palestinian,” Bensouda pointed out. Nevertheless, both sides are invited to submit evidence and claims.

Rejecting claims that she has come under the influence of anti-Israel officials, the Prosecutor said:

“This is a very big mistake. I am completely independent, objective, just and credible in my work. Any attempts to prove the opposite are, simply, fake and baseless.”

She noted that there have been regular contacts with Israeli and Palestinian officials or representatives during the initial examination process of the status of Palestine.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)