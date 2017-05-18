ICRC: Electricity Outages Threaten Basic Services in Gaza

Electricity cuts in Gaza affect school children. (Photo: via MEMO, file)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) warned on Tuesday that the severe shortages of power and fuel in the Gaza Strip have reached a critical level that “threatens the provision of the basic services.”

The ICRC noted in a brief press statement that power shortages threaten health care, sewage water treatment and clean water supplies, adding, “there is a crisis looming in the sectors of public health and environment if there is no immediate intervention.”

ICRC: The besieged Gaza Strip is threatened by a massive collapse of infrastructure and economy,due to shortage in energy and fuel. pic.twitter.com/hi9IMzuBqY — amsiiraq (@amsiiraqEn) May 16, 2017

The statement noted that electricity is provided for the Gazan citizens for only six hours a day at best.

The statement stressed that all aspects of life were affected in Gaza because of this crisis and that a comprehensive collapse is about to hit the infrastructure and the economy, which are already worn out.

(PalestineChronicle.com)