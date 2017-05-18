ICRC: Electricity Outages Threaten Basic Services in Gaza

ICRC: Electricity Outages Threaten Basic Services in GazaMay 18 2017 / 6:41 pm
By Palestine Chronicle Staff
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) warned on Tuesday that the severe shortages of power and fuel in the Gaza Strip have reached a critical level that “threatens the provision of the basic services.”
The ICRC noted in a brief press statement that power shortages threaten health care, sewage water treatment and clean water supplies, adding, “there is a crisis looming in the sectors of public health and environment if there is no immediate intervention.”
ICRC: The besieged Gaza Strip is threatened by a massive collapse of infrastructure and economy,due to shortage in energy and fuel. pic.twitter.com/hi9IMzuBqY
— amsiiraq (@amsiiraqEn) May 16, 2017
The statement noted that electricity is provided for the Gazan citizens for only six hours a day at best.
The statement stressed that all aspects of life were affected in Gaza because of this crisis and that a comprehensive collapse is about to hit the infrastructure and the economy, which are already worn out.
