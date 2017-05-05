ICRS Urges Israel to Improve Communication between Palestinian Prisoners, Families

Women speak during a weekly sit-in by prisoners' relatives and supporters at the office of the Red Cross in Gaza. (Photo: Joe Catron, MEE, file)

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) asked the Israeli authorities to improve communication between Palestinian prisoners and their families and to bear responsibility in full for this regard in accordance with the international human rights law, Palestinian Information Center has reported.

Head of the ICRC delegation to Israel and occupied Palestinian territories, Jacques De Maio, pointed, in this regard, to family visits suspension order against Palestinian hunger striking prisoners in Israeli jails.

He added, “Detaining Palestinian captives outside occupied territories decreases communication chances between prisoners and their families. The families have to get special permits and travel for long distances. They also endure strip searches and waiting for hours when passing through barriers as well as at the detention centers.”

(PIC, PC, Social Media)