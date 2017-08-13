Palestine Chronicle Fundraising Appeal

Illegal Settlement Expansion Grows as 29 Units Are Installed in West Bank

Aug 13 2017 / 12:36 am
Illegal settlements have been routinely cited by world leaders as one of the main impediments to peace. (Photo: Maan)

Israeli settlers installed 29 mobiles homes in and near several illegal Israeli settlements in the Nablus and Tulkarem districts of the occupied West Bank.

Ghassan Daghlas, a Palestinian official who monitors Israeli settlement activity in the northern West Bank, said that Israeli settlers from the infamous Yitzhar settlement – known for its extremist Jewish residents – installed 11 mobile homes inside the settlement, located south of Burin village.

Another nine houses were erected by settlers near the village of Qusin in western Nablus, he added

Meanwhile, settlers from the Einav settlement in the eastern part of Tulkarem district erected nine homes near the border of the settlement, Daghlas said.

He called upon all international institutions and the Middle East Quartet to take a serious step against these settlement expansions.

There are some 196 government recognized Israeli settlements scattered across the Palestinian territory, all considered illegal under international law, while hundreds of unauthorized Israeli settler outposts – considered illegal even under Israeli law – also dot the Palestinian landscape.

Meanwhile, in June, Israeli authorities broke ground on the first official new Israeli settlement in 25 years amid fierce condemnation from the international community and rights groups.

(Maan, PC, Social Media)

Being Palestinian
