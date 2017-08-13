Illegal Settlement Expansion Grows as 29 Units Are Installed in West Bank

Illegal settlements have been routinely cited by world leaders as one of the main impediments to peace. (Photo: Maan)

Israeli settlers installed 29 mobiles homes in and near several illegal Israeli settlements in the Nablus and Tulkarem districts of the occupied West Bank.

Ghassan Daghlas, a Palestinian official who monitors Israeli settlement activity in the northern West Bank, said that Israeli settlers from the infamous Yitzhar settlement – known for its extremist Jewish residents – installed 11 mobile homes inside the settlement, located south of Burin village.

Another nine houses were erected by settlers near the village of Qusin in western Nablus, he added

RT DaysofPalestine "Israeli settlement tripled in first half of 2017 – https://t.co/5QPhWC7jg6 pic.twitter.com/TXhZkApmiZ" — Richard Hardigan (@RichardHardigan) August 10, 2017

Meanwhile, settlers from the Einav settlement in the eastern part of Tulkarem district erected nine homes near the border of the settlement, Daghlas said.

He called upon all international institutions and the Middle East Quartet to take a serious step against these settlement expansions.

There are some 196 government recognized Israeli settlements scattered across the Palestinian territory, all considered illegal under international law, while hundreds of unauthorized Israeli settler outposts – considered illegal even under Israeli law – also dot the Palestinian landscape.

Israeli settlement policy threatens the culture & lifestyle of Palestinian Bedouins, thereby threatening their being https://t.co/8Y79cq4HON pic.twitter.com/m8i8vLlZtM — TRT World (@trtworld) August 12, 2017

Meanwhile, in June, Israeli authorities broke ground on the first official new Israeli settlement in 25 years amid fierce condemnation from the international community and rights groups.

(Maan, PC, Social Media)