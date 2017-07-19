Palestine Chronicle Fundraising Appeal

Illegal Settlers Strike 10-Year Old Girl With Car in Hebron

Jul 19 2017 / 10:47 pm
10-year old Wijdan Faris Nasser al-Jabari was struck by a settler's vehicle in Hebron. (Photo: Maan)

A 10-year-old Palestinian child was seriously injured on Wednesday after being hit by an Israeli settler vehicle in the area of Wadi al-Hsien in Hebron City in the southern occupied West Bank.

Local sources said that the girl, Wijdan Faris Nasser al-Jabari, was transferred to an Israeli hospital in Jerusalem.

Incidents involving Israeli settlers hitting Palestinians in the occupied Palestinian territory are common, and are usually treated by Israeli security forces as accidents, even in cases when witnesses claim the car rammings were deliberate.

In May, a four-year-old Palestinian child was also injured in Hebron City, near the illegal Israeli Kiryat Arba settlement, after an Israeli settler vehicle hit him as the boy was playing in the al-Ras area of the city.

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), there were a total of 107 reported settler attacks against Palestinians and their properties in the West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem in 2016.

(Maan, PC, Social Media)

