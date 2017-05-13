‘Imagine’ – A Poem

(Photo: Tamar Fleishman, Palestine Chronicle)

By Stephen Brackens Brinkley

Imagine a world where anyone can do anything to anyone else without fear of being punished.

Imagine a world where someone is being attacked and there are crowds of people witnessing the event and no one ever intervenes in any way.

Imagine a world where human rights are not afforded and guaranteed to individuals and everyone is forced to rely and depend on the good will and consistent right actions of the rest of the citizenry.

Imagine a world where no one is concerned about what is happening to others as long as it is not happening to or affecting them personally.

Imagine a world where there is no avenue for redress of grievances and you must be the recipient of anything anyone else decides to do to you.

Imagine a world in which the above things apply to yourself, your family and the rest of humanity.

NOW ASK YOURSELF:

Could you imagine yourself or your loved ones wanting to live in such a world?

WE ARE OUR SISTER’S AND BROTHER’S KEEPERS.

SPEAK OUT AND ACT AGAINST VIOLATIONS OF HUMAN RIGHTS AND DIGNITY.

REMEMBER, IT COULD BE HAPPENING TO YOU OR YOUR LOVED ONES.

– Stephen Brackens Brinkley contributed this poem to PalestineChronicle.com.