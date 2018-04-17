From Prison, Marwan Barghouti Calls for Palestinian Dialogue to End Division

Senior Fatah official Marwan Barghouti called on Monday for a Palestinian dialogue conference to be held in order to bring an end to the internal division within the framework of the PLO, Al-Jazeera has reported.

The member of the Fatah Central Committee has been imprisoned by Israel for the past 17 years.

#PalestinianPrisonersDay: How often does Israel attack Palestinian children during detention? Read more: https://t.co/mYY1NJLBRq pic.twitter.com/QY5Ebgnv1e — Middle East Monitor (@MiddleEastMnt) April 17, 2018

Barghouti made his call in a letter sent from his cell, where he is held in solitary confinement, to mark Palestine Prisoners’ Day, which is commemorated today.

He called for the power to run political, resistance and negotiation issues to be given to the PLO if all the Palestinian factions, including Hamas and the Islamic Jihad, are represented in the umbrella organization.

Today marks 16 years since Israel's arrest of Palestinian leader #MarwanBarghouthi . As we mark Mandela's centenary this year, we reiterate the call for the freedom of Barghouthi, the 'Palestinian Mandela', and all other Palestinian political prisoners. #FreeMarwanBarghouthi pic.twitter.com/ehR0J3ny36 — Kathrada Foundation (@KathradaFound) April 15, 2018

Furthermore, he called for no talks to be held with the Israeli government until it announces its commitment to ending the occupation and withdrawing to the 1967 borders.

The Palestinians, he added, should stick to their legitimate right to use all forms of resistance to the Israeli occupation, and give their full support to the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) campaign.

On April 17, each year, Palestinians mark Palestinian Prisoner Day, which commemorates the release of the first Palestinian to be captured by Israel following the 1967 war, Mahmoud Bakr Hijazi, on April 17, 1971.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)