In July Alone, Israel Arrested 520 Palestinians

A total of 520 Palestinians were detained by Israeli occupation forces in July, human rights groups have said.

A report by the Palestinian Prisoners Society, Addameer, and the Prisoners Commission revealed that of those arrested, 69 were children and nine were women.

In July 2018, Israeli occupation forces arrested 520 Palestinians from the occupied Palestinian territories, including 69 children, nine women and five journalists,… https://t.co/ayju2OJyPE — Samidoun (@SamidounPP) August 13, 2018

This included 122 arrested from Jerusalem; 100 arrested from the Governorate of Ramallah and Al Bireh; 75 arrested from the Governorate of Hebron; 52 were arrested from the Governorate of Jenin; 48 were from Bethlehem; 55 were from Nablus; 15 from Tulkarm; 31 from Qalqiliya; seven from Tubas; eight from Salfit; and eight others from Jericho Governorate.

ISMPalestine "BREAKING: Hebron. Heavily armed Israeli forces entered Palestinian controlled H1 and arrested four young Palestinians. Tear gas shot at children by the soldiers who also violently pushed international activists, threatening to arrest th… pic.twitter.com/kT06ylyAw2" — Richard Hardigan (@RichardHardigan) August 10, 2018

In regard to the overall figures on prisoners, the number remained stable at around 6,000; including 53 women and three girls under the age of 18. The number of child prisoners totaled 300. The number of those being held under administrative detention is 430.

Israeli forces raided family home of Umm Nasser Abu Hmeid (mother of 4 Palestinian prisoners) al-Amari refugee camp #Ramallah & took measurements of the house in preparation to demolish it

❌#CollectivePunishment is a warcrime#GroupPalestine#قروب_فلسطينيhttps://t.co/xqW53ymxH4 pic.twitter.com/iLLGKCozty — ✖️🌻💫🖤🌟 Ᾰฑฑ༈℮ 🌟🖤💫🌻✖️ (@Betelgeuse100) August 14, 2018

There were 86 administrative detention orders issued last month by the Israeli occupation.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)