In July Alone, Israel Arrested 520 Palestinians

An Israeli occupation soldier arresting a Palestinian child in the West Bank village of Beit Omar. (Photo: Anne Paq, ActiveStills.org)

A total of 520 Palestinians were detained by Israeli occupation forces in July, human rights groups have said.

A report by the Palestinian Prisoners Society, Addameer, and the Prisoners Commission revealed that of those arrested, 69 were children and nine were women.

This included 122 arrested from Jerusalem; 100 arrested from the Governorate of Ramallah and Al Bireh; 75 arrested from the Governorate of Hebron; 52 were arrested from the Governorate of Jenin; 48 were from Bethlehem; 55 were from Nablus; 15 from Tulkarm; 31 from Qalqiliya; seven from Tubas; eight from Salfit; and eight others from Jericho Governorate.

In regard to the overall figures on prisoners, the number remained stable at around 6,000; including 53 women and three girls under the age of 18. The number of child prisoners totaled 300. The number of those being held under administrative detention is 430.

There were 86 administrative detention orders issued last month by the Israeli occupation.

