In Limbo: Palestinians Held in Israeli Solitary Confinement Face Medical Neglect

Thousands of Palestinian prisoners, many held without trial are in Israeli jails. (Photo: via MEMO)

The Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) reported that the Israeli Prisons Service (IPS) continues “to hold an injured Palestinian prisoner Mahmoud Amid Nassar in solitary confinement for nearly two months without providing him with proper medical treatment.”

A PPS lawyer who visited Nassar in his confinement cell reported that “the prisoner had been assaulted four times by IPS officials during his solitary confinement period,” adding that Nassar was also assaulted by IPS officials before being transferred to solitary confinement on Feb. 1.

According to the lawyer, “Nassar was still suffering from pains in his chest, knees and right hand, and has yet to be given proper medical treatment for his injuries.”

Doctors with Nazi mentality torture Palestinian prisonershttps://t.co/POf1U152SH — Palestinalibre.org (@palestinalibre) April 10, 2017

The lawyer noted that Nassar “was being held in a cell of a 2 by 3.5 square meter space with a closed window, and a toilet in poor condition. IPS has also banned visits and all forms of communication between Nassar and his family.”

Nearly 7,000 Palestinians are held in Israeli jails. Hundreds of them are sick and are in need for medical care. Palestinian prisoners to stage a mass hunger strike in Israeli jails led by veteran Palestinian prisoner Marwan Albarghouthi on April 17, 2017, which marks Palestinian Prisoner Day, to demand improvement of their living conditions inside Israeli jails.

(Maan, PC, Social Media)