In Memory of Paula Hourani, Founder of Women in Black Vienna

Paula Audrey Abrams Hourani, the founder of Women in Black (WiB) Vienna, passed away on June 4, 2018.

Paula started WiB Vienna in 2001, coordinating a group of women and men, dedicated to the cause of justice, especially for the Palestinian people.

Paula grew up in Cleveland, Ohio, in a middle class, secular Jewish family. She became aware of the horrors of occupation during her frequent travels to Palestine.

Paula was untiring in her efforts to help the Palestinian cause and inform the public about the injustices inflicted by Israel to the Palestinian people.

RiP

Zum Ableben von Paula Abrams Hourani

When she was nominated for the Right Livelihood Award in 2015, she wrote:

“This work requires a great deal of perseverance. It must be an obsession, a great emotional need, and the ability to cope with possible isolation in one’s society. However, I have never regretted this decision despite the bleak picture we now see in the Middle East. I believe peace activists have a very important role to play in our time when peace is so badly needed.” “I am proud of the people who stand on the street with me, sometimes in freezing cold weather, with signs and banners. It is my feeling that this steadfastness will eventually move things in the right direction. Above all, I believe we are an example for the younger generation.”

Paula will be sorely missed by many, but her commitment and her passion inspire us all to carry on with the same mission of a just peace.

Paula was a friend of the Palestine Chronicle. Her solidarity and encouragement throughout the years meant so much to us. We extend our condolences, love and gratitude to her noble legacy and her family everywhere.

