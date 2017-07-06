Israel Sentences 34 Palestinians to Administrative Detention

A Palestinian prisoner behind bars in an Israeli detention facility. (Photo: File)

Israel has placed 34 Palestinians, including a woman, in administrative detention during the last two weeks of June, the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) said on Tuesday.

PPS attorney Mahmoud Halabi said 25 prisoners had their administrative detention order renewed while the remaining nine were placed in administrative detention for the first time.

Sentences varied between two and six months, renewable.

Palestinian lawyer Mohammed Allan pursues his #HungerStrike 4the 23rd day against his new administrative detention#FreePalestinianPrisoners pic.twitter.com/I0Un3NFLaK — Opération Boycott (@opBoycott) July 1, 2017

Sabah Faroun, from Izzarieh, east of Jerusalem, had her administrative detention order renewed for three more months. A number of Palestinian detainees have went on hunger strike to protest their prolonged administrative detention, condemned by international human rights organizations and considered as illegal under international law.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)