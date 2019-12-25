In Video: Netanyahu Rushed off Stage again during Campaign Speech

December 25, 2019 Blog, News, Videos
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rushed off stage during an election campaign event in Ashkelon. (Photo: Video Grab)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli warplanes have reportedly attacked several targets in the besieged Gaza Strip on Wednesday evening, Palestinian news agency Shehab reported. 

The latest strikes came shortly after right-wing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was seen rushing off the stage during an election campaign event in the Southern city of Ashkelon. 

The Israeli army has confirmed that Netanyahu, who later returned to finish his speech, was escorted off stage “after rocket sirens blared throughout several communities on Wednesday evening”, Haaretz reported

The Isreali army also claimed that one rocket, originating from Gaza, was intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system.

The scene was a repeat of an earlier incident on September 11, when Netanyahu was also rushed off the stage during a campaign speech.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.