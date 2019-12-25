In Video: Netanyahu Rushed off Stage again during Campaign Speech

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli warplanes have reportedly attacked several targets in the besieged Gaza Strip on Wednesday evening, Palestinian news agency Shehab reported.

#BreakingNews

Israeli occupation warplanes attack several areas in the Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/zelK0HAgrS — Shehab Agency (@ShehabAgencyEn) December 25, 2019

The latest strikes came shortly after right-wing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was seen rushing off the stage during an election campaign event in the Southern city of Ashkelon.

The Israeli army has confirmed that Netanyahu, who later returned to finish his speech, was escorted off stage “after rocket sirens blared throughout several communities on Wednesday evening”, Haaretz reported.

The Isreali army also claimed that one rocket, originating from Gaza, was intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system.

The scene was a repeat of an earlier incident on September 11, when Netanyahu was also rushed off the stage during a campaign speech.

(The Palestine Chronicle)