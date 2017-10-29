India: 16 Million Communist Farmers Join Israel Boycott Movement to Support Palestine

AIKS at a rally in October. (Photo: All India Kisan Sabha, via Facebook)

The 16-million-strong peasants and farmer’s wing of the Communist Party of India, has joined the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel’s occupation of Palestine.

In a statement from earlier this month, the All India Kisan Sabha pledged to support the “rights of the Palestinian people and to resist the corporate takeover of the Indian agriculture sector by Israeli companies.”

It is endorsing BDS to also “raise awareness among Indian farmers to prevent Israel and its corporations from reaping profits in India that finance military occupation and apartheid in Palestine.”

The South Asia Coordinator with the Palestinian BDS National Committee said in a statement, “Indian solidarity with the Palestinian people is not new, it has a long history.”

“Grassroots movements in India, Palestine and beyond are working to defeat the violent wave of right-wing politics plaguing our world today,” they continued. “By joining the BDS movement, AIKS is saying no to the hateful politics of Prime Minister Modi, Netanyahu and (U.S. President Donald) Trump, and joining us to build a more free, just and equal world.”

The announcement comes in the wake of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s announcement of an upcoming trip to India. The visit is a follow-up to the one made by his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, back in July, to Israel — the first visit there by an Indian head of state.

AIKS was formed in 1936, during British colonial rule in India. The group played a monumental role in mobilizing farmers and agricultural workers to end British imperialism.

(teleSUR, PC, Social Media)