India Sides with Israel in Unprecedented Anti-Palestine Vote at the UN

After decades of standing behind the Palestinian people, India under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has tilted in Israel’s favor.

A glimpse of this realignment was witnessed at the UN last week when Bombay’s representative at the global body voted in favor of Israel over a decision to grant consultative status to Shahed.

India last week voted with Israel in the United Nations Economic and Social Council (Ecosoc) to prevent a Palestinian “human rights” organisation called Shahed, from getting observer status in UN institutions.https://t.co/rEzwDAkFXh — The Telegraph (@ttindia) June 12, 2019

The Palestinian human rights NGO lost its bid to join the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) in a 28-in-favor and 15-against vote by member countries.

Israeli diplomats were overjoyed. “Thank you #India for standing with @IsraelinUN and rejecting the request of terrorist organization “Shahed” to obtain the status of an observer in #UN. Together we will continue to act against terrorist organizations that intend to harm” tweeted Maya Kadosh, Israel’s deputy chief of mission in India.

Thank you @NarendraModi, thank you India, for your support and for standing with Israel at the UN. 🇮🇱🇮🇳 — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) June 12, 2019

The vote marks an unprecedented step in relations between the two countries. India’s history in the anti-colonial movement made the country a strong ally of the Palestinian cause.

Previous Indian prime ministers, including the country’s founder and revered leader Mahatma Gandhi, had opposed the Zionist state believing it to be a colonial enterprise.

Under Modi, however, India has made a radical shift and aroused right-wing Hindu nationalists who are known for their anti-Muslim hatred.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)