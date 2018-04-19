Injured Palestinian Child Arrives in Ramallah, But It Was Too Late (VIDEO)

Abdulrahman Nofal, 12, was shot in the leg by an Israeli sniper at the Gaza border, reportedly with the prohibited expanding bullets of Dumdum.

In the beginning, Israeli occupation authorities refused to give the boy permission to get medical treatment abroad, in order for his leg to be saved.

The military’s authorization to leave Gaza for medical treatment was only released on Wednesday, and the child was moved to Ramallah, where he arrived in the evening, along with his grandmother.

Unfortunately, the surgeons were forced to make the difficult decision to amputate Abdulrahman’s leg, in order to save his life.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)