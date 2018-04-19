Injured Palestinian Child Arrives in Ramallah, But It Was Too Late (VIDEO)

Abdulrahman Nofal, 12, was shot in the leg by an Israeli sniper at the Gaza border, reportedly with the prohibited expanding bullets of Dumdum.
Abdullrahman Nofal who was shot in the leg by Israeli sniper at the eastern borders of Gaza by using prohibited expanding bullets of Dumdum which caused serious injuries to his leg.

Israeli occupation authorities refused the request of Palestinian Military of Health to give a permission for the injured Palestinian child Abdullrahman Nofal (11) to get medical treatment aboard in attempt to save leg.
In the beginning, Israeli occupation authorities refused to give the boy permission to get medical treatment abroad, in order for his leg to be saved.
Abdulrahman was allowed to receive treatment.

Israeli occupation authorities refuse to give permission for the child AbduRrahman Nofal who was shot by Israeli sniper yesterday to travel abroad to save his leg from amputation.

11 year old Abdul Rahman Nofal who was shot yesterday with explosive bullets by Israeli snipers, had surgery today.
The military’s authorization to leave Gaza for medical treatment was only released on Wednesday, and the child was moved to Ramallah, where he arrived in the evening, along with his grandmother.
Unfortunately, the surgeons were forced to make the difficult decision to amputate Abdulrahman’s leg, in order to save his life.
(WAFA, PC, Social Media)
