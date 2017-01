Inside Story – Another Attempt at Peace for Palestine and Israel (VIDEO)

The Paris conference was welcomed by the Palestinians, boycotted by Israel. (Photo: via Social Media)

Delegates from 70 countries met in Paris to try and jump-start stalled talks between Israeli and Palestinian leaders – and reaffirm their support for a two-state solution. But it seems that the conference has failed before it even started. Al Jazeera’s Inside Story looks into the outcomes of the conference, talking to experts and political pundits.