Interpol Approves Membership for State of Palestine, Israel Objects

Palestinian Foreign Minister, Riyad al-Maliki. (Photo: File)

Interpol voted on Wednesday to admit the State of Palestine as a member over Israeli objections at the international police organization’s general assembly in Beijing.

The decision came despite Israeli efforts to delay a vote and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement that the Palestinians’ joining the global police agency contravened signed agreements with Israel.

Palestinian Authority Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs, Riyad al-Malki, praised on Wednesday the INTERPOL for admitting the State of Palestine as a member of the organization.

#BREAKING: The State of Palestine & the Solomon Islands are now INTERPOL member countries #INTERPOLGA pic.twitter.com/gdFiAlTozc — INTERPOL (@INTERPOL_HQ) September 27, 2017

He said the overwhelming vote in support of Palestine’s membership is “a vote of confidence in Palestine’s law enforcement capabilities and commitment to the core values of the organization. Palestine’s admission to INTERPOL is a victory for law enforcement and global cooperation.”

According to al-Malki, the ‘victory’ was made possible “because of the principled position of the majority of INTERPOL members. Palestine’s membership is the outcome of members defending this organization’s raison d’etre and advancing its core values, and a clear rejection of attempts at cynical manipulation and political bullying.”

Over 75% of #INTERPOL members just voted in support of #Palestine's full membership. Congratulations! Alf Mabrouk #Palestine! #Thankyou 🇵🇸 — Palestine PLO – NAD (@nadplo) September 27, 2017

“Palestine is ready and able to shoulder these obligations and responsibilities as an active partner in the international community that effectively and demonstrably contributes to the advancement of our shared core values as nations”

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)