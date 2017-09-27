Interpol Approves Membership for State of Palestine, Israel Objects

Sep 27 2017 / 10:24 pm
Palestinian Foreign Minister, Riyad al-Maliki. (Photo: File)

Interpol voted on Wednesday to admit the State of Palestine as a member over Israeli objections at the international police organization’s general assembly in Beijing.

The decision came despite Israeli efforts to delay a vote and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement that the Palestinians’ joining the global police agency contravened signed agreements with Israel.

Palestinian Authority Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs, Riyad al-Malki, praised on Wednesday the INTERPOL for admitting the State of Palestine as a member of the organization.

He said the overwhelming vote in support of Palestine’s membership is “a vote of confidence in Palestine’s law enforcement capabilities and commitment to the core values of the organization. Palestine’s admission to INTERPOL is a victory for law enforcement and global cooperation.”

According to al-Malki, the ‘victory’ was made possible “because of the principled position of the majority of INTERPOL members. Palestine’s membership is the outcome of members defending this organization’s raison d’etre and advancing its core values, and a clear rejection of attempts at cynical manipulation and political bullying.”

“Palestine is ready and able to shoulder these obligations and responsibilities as an active partner in the international community that effectively and demonstrably contributes to the advancement of our shared core values as nations”

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

image_pdfimage_print
Posted by on Sep 27 2017 . Filed under News, slider, The Free Zone . You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 . You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Comment

Please insert the correct number.



Subscribe to Newsletter
Enter your email address to subscribe to our mailing list.
Email:
I Remember My Name
My Father Was A Freedom Fighter
separator
Being Palestinian
Disclaimer RSS Feed Contact us Donation Popup
© Copyright 1999-2017 PalestineChronicle.com. All rights reserved
Powered By MediaSeniors