Ireland Provides 1.5m Euros to Palestinian Education

Sabry Saidam, Minister of Education (Photo via Fajir TV)

Ireland and the Palestinian Authority signed on Tuesday an agreement in which Ireland would provide 1.5 million euros to support Palestinian education.

Irish Representative in Ramallah, Jonathan Conlon, and Minister of Education Sabri Saydam signed the agreement.

Ireland cheers for Gaza/Palestine. pic.twitter.com/lOaG3wx3aH — Bob Mór (@BjayzusBob) November 27, 2017

Saydam thanked Ireland for is support of Palestinian education, calling for further cooperation between the two countries in the education sector, particularly in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Conlon, on the other hand, said the money is only a first payment in Ireland’s annual support for education, which aims at developing this sector.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)