Ireland Provides 1.5m Euros to Palestinian Education

Nov 28 2017 / 5:31 pm
Sabry Saidam, Minister of Education (Photo via Fajir TV)

Ireland and the Palestinian Authority signed on Tuesday an agreement in which Ireland would provide 1.5 million euros to support Palestinian education.

Irish Representative in Ramallah, Jonathan Conlon, and Minister of Education Sabri Saydam signed the agreement.

Saydam thanked Ireland for is support of Palestinian education, calling for further cooperation between the two countries in the education sector, particularly in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Conlon, on the other hand, said the money is only a first payment in Ireland’s annual support for education, which aims at developing this sector.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

Posted by on Nov 28 2017 . Filed under News, The Free Zone . You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 . You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Comment

Please insert the correct number.



Subscribe to Newsletter
Enter your email address to subscribe to our mailing list.
Email:
The Last Earth: A Palestinian Story
separator
Being Palestinian
I Remember My Name
Disclaimer RSS Feed Contact us Donation Popup
© Copyright 1999-2017 PalestineChronicle.com. All rights reserved
Powered By MediaSeniors