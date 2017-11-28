Ireland Provides 1.5m Euros to Palestinian Education

Ireland Provides 1.5m Euros to Palestinian EducationNov 28 2017 / 5:31 pm
Ireland and the Palestinian Authority signed on Tuesday an agreement in which Ireland would provide 1.5 million euros to support Palestinian education.
Irish Representative in Ramallah, Jonathan Conlon, and Minister of Education Sabri Saydam signed the agreement.
Ireland cheers for Gaza/Palestine. pic.twitter.com/lOaG3wx3aH
— Bob Mór (@BjayzusBob) November 27, 2017
Saydam thanked Ireland for is support of Palestinian education, calling for further cooperation between the two countries in the education sector, particularly in the besieged Gaza Strip.
Conlon, on the other hand, said the money is only a first payment in Ireland’s annual support for education, which aims at developing this sector.
(Wafa, PC, Social Media)
Posted by admin on Nov 28 2017 . Filed under News, The Free Zone . You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 . You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.