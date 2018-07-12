Irish Senate Supports Bill Banning Trade with Israeli Settlements (VIDEO)

The Irish Senate gave its support on Wednesday to a legislation prohibiting the import or sale of goods and services produced in occupied territories around the world, including Israeli settlements considered illegal under international law.

The proposed law – passed 25 to 20 – to make it an offense to trade in such goods and services was introduced by an independent senator and drew support from all Ireland’s major political parties except the governing Fine Gael party.

Victory as Ireland votes to ban everything made in Israel's illegal settlements https://t.co/n0fLeWAmxF pic.twitter.com/5WtSomKJUK — WMPSC (@WMPSC) July 11, 2018

The bill will now go to the lower house of parliament for a debate and vote. If passed, the bill will have to go through several more stages of review and amendment before it is signed into a law.

Saeb Erekat, senior leader of the Palestinian Liberation Organisation, called the move by Ireland’s upper house, Senead, “historic” and urge other countries to do the same.

#Ireland steps forward & bans goods produced in #Israel's illegal settlements in the occupied #Palestinian #WestBank because trading with a barbaric apartheid regime is plain immoralpic.twitter.com/Riig7oZ04o — Saif Bitar (@BitarSaif) July 12, 2018

Erekat said in a statement:

“Today the Irish Senate has sent a clear message to the international community and particularly to the rest of the European Union: the mere talking about the two-state solution is not enough without taking concrete measures.”

He added:

“Those trading with Israeli settlements are complicit in the systematic denial of the Palestinian right to self-determination.”

Palestinian official Saeb Erekat: Palestinians "extend our sincere appreciation…for standing tall for the principle of justice by approving this historic motion banning trade with the illegal Israeli colonial-settlements in Occupied Palestine" https://t.co/MyCgSN36dq — The IMEU (@theIMEU) July 11, 2018

There are 150 illegal Israeli settlements in occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank home to about 750,000 settlers.

The “Control of Economic Activity (Occupied Territories) Bill 2018” was put forward by Irish independent Senator Frances Black and co-signed by Senators Alice-Mary Higgins, Lynn Ruane, Colette Kelleher, John G Dolan, Grace O’Sullivan and David Norrison on January 24 this year.

Irish senate votes to ban goods from illegal Israeli settlements https://t.co/GGlg6h0aAY pic.twitter.com/bwijbSqC63 — RT (@RT_com) July 11, 2018

The settlements are an intentional obstacle put in place by successive Israeli governments to thwart any peace agreement with the Palestinian people and to further Israel’s control over the entire region.

Ireland to Discuss Bill Banning Israel Settlement Goods (VIDEO) – Palestine Chronicle https://t.co/RpA1GSL5TQ — Rυтнαηαѕια #Ƥαℓєѕтιηє #BDS #BoycottEurovision2019 (@Ruthanasia) July 1, 2018

Israeli foreign ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon said the vote would have “a negative impact on the diplomatic process in the Middle East”.

(AJE, PC, Social Media)