Islamic Jihad Warns Israel of Consequences if Prisoners’ Isolation Continues

Palestinians rallying in support of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails. (Photo: Activestills.org)

The leading committee of Islamic Jihad prisoners has given the Israeli prison authority until February 1st to end the solitary confinement of five detainees from the movement, including top official Anas Jaradat in Ashkelon, the PIC reported.

The other four Islamic Jihad prisoners are Husni Issa, Munir Abu Rabie, Abdullah Abu Daher and Sa’ied Saleh. They are being isolated in Eshel jail.

Islamic Jihad declared civil disobedience among prisoners in Israeli jails over an alleged plot by authorities to harm prisoner Anas Jaradat — Gaza Report (@gaza_report) January 17, 2017

According to Sahat as-Sujoon (prison yards) Office, an Islamic Jihad Facebook page, the committee’s decision to give the Israel a specific date for ending the isolation of the five detainees “was taken after its talks in this regard with director of Ramon jail failed.”

Hundreds attend a rally organized by Islamic Jihad in support of prisoners in Israeli jails, held in front of the Red Cross office in #Gaza pic.twitter.com/0WozjkozoJ — Gaza Report (@gaza_report) January 17, 2017

Head of the committee Zaid Basiso warned that the Israeli refusal to release the detainees from solitary confinement would be met with protest steps by the prisoners in all jails.

(PIC, PC, Social Media)