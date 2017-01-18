Islamic Jihad Warns Israel of Consequences if Prisoners’ Isolation Continues

Jan 18 2017 / 7:47 pm
Palestinians rallying in support of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails. (Photo: Activestills.org)

The leading committee of Islamic Jihad prisoners has given the Israeli prison authority until February 1st to end the solitary confinement of five detainees from the movement, including top official Anas Jaradat in Ashkelon, the PIC reported.

The other four Islamic Jihad prisoners are Husni Issa, Munir Abu Rabie, Abdullah Abu Daher and Sa’ied Saleh. They are being isolated in Eshel jail.

According to Sahat as-Sujoon (prison yards) Office, an Islamic Jihad Facebook page, the committee’s decision to give the Israel a specific date for ending the isolation of the five detainees “was taken after its talks in this regard with director of Ramon jail failed.”

Head of the committee Zaid Basiso warned that the Israeli refusal to release the detainees from solitary confinement would be met with protest steps by the prisoners in all jails.

(PIC, PC, Social Media)

