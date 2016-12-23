Israel Accelerates Building 300 Units in Occupied Jerusalem

Dec 23 2016 / 6:33 pm
Illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank. (Photo: via MEMO, file)
Illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank. (Photo: via MEMO, file)

The Israeli “Local Committee for Construction” in Jerusalem has announced a plan to accelerate building 300 housing units in the occupied city. The plan was announced on the same day Israel managed to foil holding a session to condemn Israeli settlements at the Untied Nations’ Security Council.

According to the Israeli Daily Yediot Ahranot, the committee has announced plans to accelerate building 192 housing units in the illegal settlement of Ramat Shlomo, 136 housing units in the settlement of Ramot and eight housing units in Bit Hanina.

The international community considers all of Israel’s settlement construction in Occupied Jerusalem and West Bank illegal and has repeatedly called on it to stop all construction activities.

There are some 600,000 illegal Israeli settlers in the West Bank. The number of Israeli settlers has reportedly doubled since signing the Oslo peace agreement with the Palestinian leadership in 1993.

(PC, Palestine Today)

image_pdfimage_print
Posted by on Dec 23 2016 . Filed under News, The Free Zone . You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 . You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Comment

Please insert the correct number.

Support Palestine Chronicle
Support Palestine Chronicle
"The Palestine Chronicle is a beacon. History, witness, analysis and ways forward are here, written with authority and humanity. Long may it publish." — John Pilger.
Subscribe to Newsletter
Enter your email address to subscribe to our mailing list.
Email:
I Remember My Name
My Father Was A Freedom Fighter
separator
Being Palestinian
Disclaimer RSS Feed Contact us Donation Popup
© Copyright 1999-2016 PalestineChronicle.com. All rights reserved
Powered By MediaSeniors