Israel Accelerates Building 300 Units in Occupied Jerusalem

Illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank. (Photo: via MEMO, file)

The Israeli “Local Committee for Construction” in Jerusalem has announced a plan to accelerate building 300 housing units in the occupied city. The plan was announced on the same day Israel managed to foil holding a session to condemn Israeli settlements at the Untied Nations’ Security Council.

According to the Israeli Daily Yediot Ahranot, the committee has announced plans to accelerate building 192 housing units in the illegal settlement of Ramat Shlomo, 136 housing units in the settlement of Ramot and eight housing units in Bit Hanina.

Very scary. #Israel is planning to steal many acres of my hometown #DeirDebwan #Palestine's land to build illegal segregated settlements 🙁 — Maysoon Zayid (@maysoonzayid) December 8, 2016

The international community considers all of Israel’s settlement construction in Occupied Jerusalem and West Bank illegal and has repeatedly called on it to stop all construction activities.

There are some 600,000 illegal Israeli settlers in the West Bank. The number of Israeli settlers has reportedly doubled since signing the Oslo peace agreement with the Palestinian leadership in 1993.

(PC, Palestine Today)