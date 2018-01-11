Israel ‘Accidentally’ Shoots Palestinian Toddler in the Head (VIDEO)

A three-year-old Palestinian was shot in the head during an Israeli “military training” session in the northern occupied West Bank city of Tubas.

According to a statement by the Palestinian Authority’s Ministry of Health, the child was hit in the head with live bullets. He was taken to Rafidia Surgical hospital in Nablus.

She pointed out that the child’s relatives told “medical staff that he was shot during IDF training in the area.”

“The health situation of the injured child is stable,” the ministry said.

The Israeli military frequently conducts training in Palestinian communities in Tubas, the Jordan Valley of the occupied West Bank, Hebron (Al-Khalil), and several other areas. Palestinians are often forced to abandon their homes to make way for the training sessions.

